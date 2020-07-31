I am very proud of the Dubuque community.
There has been overwhelming support for naming of
the terminal at Dubuque Regional Airport after Dubuque native and World War II hero, Captain Robert L. Martin. Many people have come forward to tell me about when they saw Captain Martin speak at one of the local colleges and had the opportunity to meet him, or when their class at Central Alternative School spent a year writing a book about him and the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Future generations of Dubuquers need to realize the role Captain Martin and other Tuskegee Airmen played in U.S. victory in WW II and in breaking down the racial barriers to make the U.S. military the greatest military force in the world.
Now, 15% of the Air Force flying force (pilots and personnel) are African Americans, while only making up 12% of the total U.S. population. Without the Tuskegee Airmen, this wouldn’t be the case today.