And here we are again, on the cusp of the semiannual annoyance of fiddling with all our clocks, appliances and virtually everything else that displays the time of day.
Now, which is it again? In autumn, do we “fall forward” or “fall back”?
The better question might be why do we keep doing this?
Daylight saving (“not savings”) time, which ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, represents a promise unfulfilled. Daylight saving time’s No. 1 purported benefit, reduced energy consumption, has been the argument for a century or so. Whether it involved candle wax or electricity, those advantages have never quite materialized. (It does allow for a later conclusion to your kid’s soccer game — but more on that later.)
In the 21st century, our washers and dryers, water heaters and computers don’t care whether there is sunlight outside. Our gasoline mileage is no better. In fact, it’s been found that, given an extra hour of evening daylight, Americans are staying out and about longer and thus consuming more energy.
Further, medical professionals note that these twice-a-year time changes affect people’s health negatively — some more than others and some for longer periods than others — mostly due to disrupted sleep patterns.
Increases in heart attacks and depression are byproducts.
And while we’re all going through all that, remember that not everyone is going through all that. It can be confusing. Hawaii, Arizona and many U.S. territories do not observe daylight saving time. Florida wants to join them.
Isn’t it time to stop doing this to ourselves?
Many folks here and abroad believe so. Timekeeping is the creation of humans. We set the time, and we can change it.
In the U.S., state and federal lawmakers have introduced legislation to end the back-and-forth. The European Union has voted to do likewise as early as 2021.
But here’s the deal. Most of the proposals would not do away with daylight saving time as such. They would make daylight saving time permanent — effectively a new normal. That means that summertime evening activities, including youth sports, would enjoy the same later sunset that they do now.
(And let’s remember that no act of Congress or the EU can change the actual number of sunlight hours each day.)
All this is not an original idea. In 1974, when the U.S. faced an energy shortage, President Richard Nixon implemented year-round daylight saving time. Congress ended that policy the next year — Nixon was gone by then — as it attempted to standardize practices and give Americans more wintertime daylight for their morning commutes.
The twice-a-year switching isn’t worth it. Whether it’s year-round standard time or year-round daylight saving time, let’s set a standard and stick with it. Try it. If need be, insert an expiration date on the legislation, so that it would — shall we say — “sunset.”
By the way, it’s “fall back.” Set those clocks back an hour before you turn in Saturday night. Sleep well. You’re getting back the hour you lost last March.