Managing your finances can feel overwhelming. For many of us, learning important financial skills was not a part of our education. That lack of financial education is costing us. A survey from the National Financial Educators Council shows that 38% of respondents say their lack of financial literacy cost them at least $500 last year. Some 11% of those people say it set them back by $10,000 or more.

A recent survey from Bankrate also found that more than half of Americans can’t cover a $1,000 emergency expense.

Recommended for you

Stoycheva is the director of Retirement Security Policy at The Harkin Institute and is an experienced policy researcher and faculty in public administration and policy. She joined The Harkin Institute in 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.