You might recall one year ago when TH print subscribers received a special premium magazine, “In Their Own Words,” with more than 30 interviews with interesting local people. Now, it’s time for “Volume 2.”
As soon as we got elbow-deep in last year’s edition, I knew I wanted to do it again. The magazine pieces differ from our usual stories in that there’s no narrative structure — it’s all quotes on various topics from each of the subjects. It makes for a fun and unique read. It’s interesting how much you can glean about a person by reading simple, undistilled quotes on random subjects.
Managing Editor Dustin Kass once again was the driving force on this project, which means he is poring over every story and photo as I write this, making sure it’s a high-quality product. Last year’s volume garnered much positive feedback from our readers and won first place in the special section category of the Iowa Newspaper Association contest.
This year’s interviews run the gamut from college presidents to kindergartners. The words of a young nurse, a long-married couple, a restaurant owner, a farmer, a coach, an archbishop and many more will be featured.
This is a print subscriber premium so you won’t find it online. Watch for “In Their Own Words — Volume Two” in the TH on Thursday, April 29.
Nominate a Rising Star
If you know a hard-working millennial, we have a great opportunity to give that person recognition he or she deserves: Nominate that individual for a Rising Star Award.
Begun in 2003 and presented by BizTimes.biz, our Rising Star Awards are given to outstanding young leaders. The awards, presented at a recognition breakfast in September, highlight people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community.
Here’s who should be nominated: Any tri-state person younger than 40 years old who demonstrates leadership in the workplace, serves as a role model and is an active volunteer.
The nominee could be someone you work with, someone you know from your place of worship or a coach or volunteer you encounter. (Yes, you can even nominate yourself.)
The Rising Star Awards are one way to recognize that the future is bright with the hard work and unique talents of the generation coming up.
If the young people in your business are anything like the young people in mine, take a moment to salute the work they do and the positive contribution they make by nominating a Rising Star. Send in a nomination and view past winners at TelegraphHerald.com/risingstar. Nominations must be received by Saturday, June 12.
Last week for TH scholarship applicants
If you know of a high school senior who writes for his or her school or community newspaper, remind that person to apply for the Telegraph Herald Scholastic Journalist Award and scholarship. Applications are being accepted now.
For more than a quarter-century, the TH has supported high school journalism by honoring two tri-state high school seniors involved in the editorial aspect of newspaper or website journalism. I know that there is great work being done at area school newspapers. It does the hearts of all journalists good to know that there are teenagers who understand the important role that credible journalism plays in our society.
The scholarship is a one-time award of $750. For details, visit TelegraphHerald.com/scholasticjournalist. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23.