“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help,’” former President Ronald Reagan once famously quipped.
I couldn’t help but think of The Great Communicator’s line while reading reporter Jeff Montgomery’s stories about the fiasco resulting from the State of Iowa’s inability, and varying methods, to correctly calculate COVID-19 test positivity rates.
Furthermore, Gov. Reynold’s spokesperson Pat Garrett’s attempt to shame the TH for crunching the numbers and reporting on the discrepancy was comical.
As illustrated by the state’s inability to do simple math and its varying reasoning for doing so, it is apparent that local journalism is important as ever to report on the impacts of COVID-19 and the government’s response. Plus, who else is going to double check the state’s math?
Kudos to Montgomery and the TH staff for doing the people’s work.