In a press release from 2018, Se. Joni Ernst stated, “It is important that we protect people with preexisting conditions, as we repeal and replace Obamacare.” However, when put to a vote, Ernst once again voted against protections for individuals with preexisting conditions.
Marketing themselves as an affordable option to the ACA (Affordable Care Act), “skinny” plans are able to skirt the ACA provisions which require coverage of “essential health benefits” like maternity care and mental health. They don’t have to offer protections to people with preexisting medical conditions and can implement annual limits on coverage, because they won’t be regulated by the state.
Instead of voting to overturn a Trump administration rule that makes it easier for states to opt out of certain Obamacare requirements and prioritize cheaper, less-inclusive plans than ones offered under Obamacare, Ernst voted to protect for-profit insurance companies that can offer junk insurance policies which can refuse to cover people with preexisting conditions.
Once again, Senator Ernst voted against the best interests of Iowans and continued her assault on protecting those with pre-existing conditions. Iowans should focus on how Ernst votes, not on what she says.