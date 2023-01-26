As the Republican-led Iowa State Legislature moves forward with vouchers allowing parents to use tax money to fund private schools, I would like to put forward a few concerns.
1. The U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment clearly forbids the support of any religious institution and of course most private schools are sponsored or supported by such an institution.
2. Our public school system has enough to deal with without the inevitable funding cuts that such a voucher system would create. Don’t fool yourself about this one.
3. Are the Republicans willing to provide financial support to non-Christian schools (Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Humanist, etc.). This law will and should foster development of those schools as well.
4. My tax dollars support many things that I do not support such as big military programs, wealthy corporations and corrupt governments in other nations. As these programs do not violate our Constitution, I have no choice to fight them with my vote and my voice. This voucher system will support beliefs that I and many like me are uncomfortable with, but in doing so will violate the most basic precept of our laws, the separation of church and state. This precept protects all religious beliefs, but the price of having them for yourself is footing the bill yourself.
(0) comments
