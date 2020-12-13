Giving thanks has an entirely new meaning for most of us. 2020 marks a year that has provided us with a different perspective. It’s changed our relationships, our employment, our education and health care systems and our community.
While some changes have been difficult to manage, I’m grateful for many of the changes I’ve witnessed in our community as the president/CEO of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States. In preparation for a holiday season that will be different than most, I wanted to highlight some points of gratitude we can all celebrate.
A challenged perspective is an opportunity to do better, and 2020 has certainly challenged our perspectives. United Way’s campaign theme this year is “Why United Way?” and while the reasons are numerous, the simplest one is this: United Way is at the heart of our community, working to build, support and drive a network prepared to give, advocate and volunteer where we need it the most.
United Way has a unique perspective in that we work collaboratively with numerous local nonprofits, implementing change and fighting for causes that impact the most vulnerable in our community. Many times when our community members need services or support during a difficult time, United Way is there. Issues like food scarcity, homelessness, brain health and access to childcare are not new to us and the 42,000 local lives our network impacted last year alone.
Yet this year, these issues may be new to many of you. This different perspective should challenge your thinking. Maya Angelou said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” I’m grateful I’ve seen us do better as a community, but we cannot stop now.
As a community convener, providing far more than just funding to 31 local nonprofits, we have witnessed our nonprofit community rise to the challenge. They have formed creative solutions to address gaps and support one another, sometimes altering plans by the hour to better serve us. Our homeless hotline is taking calls for food deliveries. Our safe places for children are calling to check in on homework and social emotional supports for youth and their families. Our food providers are networking to share additional food shipments. Our shelters have adapted living spaces to mitigate risk for our children and parents. Our domestic violence providers are working with hotels to keep people safe, knowing that this isolation brings about additional risk factors to their safety. Our health care and education systems, which are already giving so much to this community, are sharing the 211 information and referral line number, knowing that many they serve are also worried about issues such as eviction, utility payments, food for their families and employment.
We are doing better as a community and now that these issues are closer to home, we have more people listening who have the choice to join in the fight. United Way is very grateful to have the opportunity to be a bridge, connecting the business and nonprofit sector, implementing community-wide change. To do better, we must LIVE UNITED.