Brittney Griner
In this image made from video, WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies from Russia to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout earlier this month.

 Russian Federal Security Service via The Associated Press

When Paul Whelan’s brother, David, was asked about the release of basketball star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison, he embodied the charity and compassion that should be hallmarks of this holiday season. He told The Associated Press that the Biden administration “made the right choice” in releasing a notorious arms dealer in exchange for Griner, and he dismissed the raucous criticism that has bellowed from right-wingers, who insist that President Joe Biden chose Griner over his brother because she’s a Black lesbian woman who fits the administration’s “woke” pretentions.

Bahareh Shargi was similarly generous about Griner’s release when she was recently interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” She is married to Emad Shargi, an Iranian-American businessman who has been held in an Iranian prison on trumped-up espionage charges since 2018. “I was ecstatic for Brittney and her family. Brittney should have never been detained. ... And I was very, very happy that she’s back home,” she said.

