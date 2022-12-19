In this image made from video, WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies from Russia to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout earlier this month.
Russian Federal Security Service via The Associated Press
When Paul Whelan’s brother, David, was asked about the release of basketball star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison, he embodied the charity and compassion that should be hallmarks of this holiday season. He told The Associated Press that the Biden administration “made the right choice” in releasing a notorious arms dealer in exchange for Griner, and he dismissed the raucous criticism that has bellowed from right-wingers, who insist that President Joe Biden chose Griner over his brother because she’s a Black lesbian woman who fits the administration’s “woke” pretentions.
Bahareh Shargi was similarly generous about Griner’s release when she was recently interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” She is married to Emad Shargi, an Iranian-American businessman who has been held in an Iranian prison on trumped-up espionage charges since 2018. “I was ecstatic for Brittney and her family. Brittney should have never been detained. ... And I was very, very happy that she’s back home,” she said.
So should we all be. I don’t pretend to any expertise in the shadowy world of hostage-release negotiations; well-informed critics might be right to worry that releasing dangerous criminals in exchange for Americans will lead outlaw nations to detain even more Americans. Nevertheless, we all ought to be able to celebrate with Griner’s family, whose holiday season has been made much richer with her return.
Christmas is one of the two holiest days in Christendom, and those who announce themselves as Christians ought to be displaying the spirit of love and peace and generosity that the season calls forth. Instead, conservative Christianity, at least as practiced by some of its more public adherents, seems to have taken a turn toward resentment, spitefulness and contempt.
Paul Whelan, a former Marine, was detained in Russia in 2018 on an unsubstantiated charge of spying. Biden has said that he tried very hard to free Whelan, but Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to include him in the trade. Still, Trumpists have loudly insisted that Whelan should have been released before Griner, who has used her basketball celebrity to spotlight racism in the U.S. criminal justice system, a stance that, some of her critics claim, makes her “unpatriotic.”
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., whose campaign to be speaker of the House has showcased his willingness to debase himself before Trumpists, was harshly critical of the prisoner swap on Fox News: “Think about the exchange here, the Merchant of Death for a WNBA star who was picked up for marijuana. What a victory for Putin.”
McCarthy did manage to say he was “glad” Griner was coming home, but his ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., did not. She called the prisoner exchange “another reason to impeach Biden.”
Then there is Rod Dreher, an ultraconservative Christian writer who is so resentful of cultural change in his native America that he has moved to Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has embraced a fascist-leaning version of “Christianity” that denounces gay marriage, castigates immigration and champions racism with a platform of “ethnic homogeneity.”
Writing in The American Conservative, Dreher called Griner “a pothead basketball player.” While he was careful to say her nine-year-sentence was unjust, he also wrote: “The State Department has declared Griner to have been ‘wrongfully detained’ — this, even though she admitted to breaking Russian law, and the evidence was found in her bags as she arrived in Moscow. What kind of idiot tries to smuggle drugs into Russia?”
(In fact, Griner was arrested with vaping cartridges which contained slight residue of cannabis oil. She had been prescribed medicinal marijuana in Arizona.)
Griner’s critics have failed to note the humility and grace with which she and her allies have conducted themselves since her release. According to a Biden administration official, the basketball star greeted each member of the crew on the plane that returned her home. At a White House press conference, her wife, Cherelle Griner, said that they will continue to work to bring home other Americans unfairly held in foreign prisons. That list, according to Griner’s agent, includes Shargi and Whelan.
Along with the families of Whelan and Shargi, Griner and her allies have been exemplars of generosity and humanity. They are the role models we need during this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.