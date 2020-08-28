More than two weeks after a devastating derecho swept through Iowa, many Iowans are struggling to put the pieces back together — of their homes, their businesses, their lives.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has requested $4 billion in federal aid to help shore up the devastation that struck 27 counties, more than one-fourth of the state. The storm’s fierce winds pounded across farmland and cities, with sustained winds as high as 140 mph. The derecho left a path of debris in its wake, destroying homes and flattening 14 million acres of crops where fields had been lush with mature corn and soybean plants. Tens of thousands of Iowans were without power for more than a week.
Now people in the tri-state area and beyond are seeking ways to help, with many driving to the affected area, ready to roll up their sleeves. There is much to be done. To help put resources to best use, communities are asking people to reach out to coordinating organizations for direction, such as the United Way of East Central Iowa (UWECI.org), where donations will be accepted.
For those who want to volunteer, visit UWECI.org/volunteernow or go to the volunteer reception center at 6301 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa or call 224-406-1366.
The Hawkeye Area Community Action Plan, a nonprofit organization serving six of the impacted Iowa counties, is coordinating food and disaster relief. To help, visit hacap.org.
As always, the American Red Cross (redcross.org) is also helping organize disaster relief, as is the Salvation Army of the Heartland (centralusa.salvationarmy.org/heartland).
Midwesterners help each other in times of need. And right now, our heartland family needs our help.
It was more than a decade ago now that St. Mary’s Catholic Church ended its run as a worship space
after more than 140 years of service to generations of
parishioners.
After that painful event, an organization called Friends of St. Mary’s formed in hopes of doing something positive in response. It brought together civic leaders from the public and private sectors. In time, the Steeple Square initiative launched with the intention of preserving and developing the former church and its campus for community and neighborhood enhancement.
Millions of dollars have been poured into the endeavor, including building restoration and renovation, and such program enhancements as an event space, housing and child care.
Last week, locals gathered to honor a man who represented the spirit of St. Mary’s and whose legacy lives on in the glory of the restored church steeple, rising over downtown Dubuque.
R.D. McDonald was a devoted parishioner and instilled that parish connection in his children. The McDonald family helped celebrate the christening of the R.D. McDonald Steeple following the family’s donation to help complete a $2.3 million renovation of the steeple.
Dubuque owes a debt of gratitude to the McDonald family for their support in restoring this iconic edifice in the downtown skyline. May the R.D. McDonald Steeple proudly watch over the community for decades to come.
Businesses, organizations and government agencies have all had to rethink ways of operating amid the pandemic and period of social distancing. Now, those entities are weighing which lessons learned in recent months could result in a new way of doing things.
For the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the new way is actually the revival of an old way. Law enforcement officials plan to reinstate a house arrest program with ankle monitoring as an alternative to jail sentences for certain would-be inmates. The program was discontinued when the jail was expanded.
But now, law enforcement and county officials are rethinking alternatives to incarceration. A house arrest program with monitoring equipment would reduce the jail population while saving the county money. The program also provides a better option for people with medical conditions and nonviolent offenders who could continue to maintain their employment.
COVID-19 has changed our world in 2020, and most of the changes, we’ll be happy to see go away. But there are lessons to be learned in every circumstance, and a jail diversion alternative is a good outcome.