The Hawkeye State and Hawkeye fans in particular mourned the loss of a legendary coach this week with the death of Hayden Fry.
In his 20 seasons as University of Iowa football coach, Fry became a household name in the state and dramatically raised the profile of Iowa football. From 1978 to 1998, Fry’s teams rose in the ranks of the Big Ten playing in three conference championships. His teams pulled major upsets, won many more than they lost and appeared in many post-season games, including the Rose Bowl three times.
He cut an iconic figure with his aviator sunglasses, white pants and for many years, a thick mustache. While he spoke with a Texas drawl, he while basked in the pride of Iowa, noting, “I’ll always be a Hawkeye.” The Hawkeyes’ turnaround brought Iowa national acclaim. (It was no coincidence that the lead character in the TV series “Coach” was named Hayden Fox.)
When Fry was grouchy with sportswriters — hardly a season went by without a blowup of some sort — his diatribes against journalists may have been calculated to “protect” his players or divert attention from their difficulties. In that regard, he was always savvy.
And Fry, at age 69, was savvy enough to recognize that, for the good of the program he developed and loved, it was time to step down.
His legacy is a proud program that plays by the rules. Coach will live long in the memories of Iowans and enjoy the affection and respect of Hawkeye fans everywhere.
Many Dubuque natives have gone on to make enormous contributions in the wide world, but perhaps no one has done so much to promote global food security as Kenneth M. Quinn.
Quinn will retire Jan. 3 after serving 20 years as president of the World Food Prize Foundation in Des Moines. Over those two decades, Quinn elevated the impact of the prize and raised awareness around the world about the important role of agriculture in addressing food insecurity.
A 32-year veteran of the U.S. State Department, Quinn was our ambassador to Cambodia and served for six years in Vietnam during the war. Fluent in Vietnamese, Quinn acted as interpreter for then-President Gerald Ford and personally negotiated Americans’ entry into a Vietnamese prison to search for our prisoners of war.
In 2014, Quinn was awarded the Iowa Medal, the state’s highest citizen honor, by then Gov. Terry Branstad.
Interviewed recently, the graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School and Loras College noted, “My entire career is about how agriculture is the way to peace and security.”
Iowa could not ask for a better spokesman. Congratulations to Ambassador Quinn on a storied career. You have made your hometown proud.
If you “need a little Christmas, right this very minute,” this week’s story about a secret Santa delivering gift cards to families in need should fill the bill.
School officials from Lincoln and Audubon Elementary schools reported a donor, wishing to remain anonymous, dropped off $100 gift cards to the schools to help brighten the holiday season for families needing a helping hand.
In all, 33 $100 gift cards were given out, making a significant impact in the lives of those who needed most. In some cases, the donation might mean the difference between being able to buy gifts and having none at all. One mother was still recovering from a serious health issue when she received the unexpected gift.
“It is truly a blessing,” she said. “I think it shows that there is still kindness out there.”
Indeed it does. While the anonymous donor made a difference for those 33 families, the Christmas spirit he or she spread went even further.