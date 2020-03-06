Our president, his administration and enabling Republican lawmakers are waging a battle on science. It’s a part of their larger war on truth.
Science is nonpartisan. Observations are made, experiments are conducted and conclusions are drawn. Science can be messy and isn’t always fast or perfect, but its rigorous and consistent application has led to the progress of our species from a brute existence, has created wonders of medicine and technology and has unleashed economic progress unimaginable even 100 years ago.
Many Republicans believe “evidence-based” decisions are wrong because they don’t like the evidence. But nature is also not partisan. If the climate warms, if new viruses jump species and create pandemics, if our water and air become poisoned, Republicans will suffer just like Democrats and Independents. Why not learn about these challenges, fund scientific endeavors and apply what we learn in the service of humanity, not monetary profit?
The Republican Party has become an anti-intellectual, anti-science, and anti-education party. It’s sad and dangerous. They need to awaken or be defeated at the ballot box.