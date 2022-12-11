Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Tim Moothart
The facts are sobering:
• In the U.S., 110 people die of gun violence every day.
• The gun death rate in the U.S. has increased 33% in the past 10 years.
• Gun deaths are now the No. 1 reason for child mortality in the U.S.
• Voters in Iowa passed the Reckless Gun Amendment.
• It has been 10 years since 20 children and six adults were massacred at Sandy Hook School and still legislative action to quell the increasing gun violence has been minimal.
• In those 10 years since Sandy Hook, there have been 302 more U.S. school shootings.
Is it inevitable that gun deaths will continue to increase? No. Not if we use common sense and are open to the truth.
It’s happening in other parts of our country:
This is the product of a great deal of work, over a long time. We cannot be discouraged in Iowa but rather encouraged by progress in other states.
Do you want universal background checks? Do you want to eliminate school shootings ?
Let’s keep going forward, because we are closer today to common sense gun laws in the U.S. than at any time in the past decade.
Let’s elect representatives who put the rights of people before the rights of the gun lobby.
Let’s inform our legislators that continued depletion of gun safety provisions is not acceptable.
Make your voice heard above of the rants of the gun lobby.
Never give up or give in to violence.
Moothart is president of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence. Email dbqcnv@gmail.com for more information.
