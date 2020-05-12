I read online the article concerning the 55th anniversary of the 1965 flood on April 26, and it brought back several memories of a then 10-year-old fifth grade patrol boy at St. Columbkille’s. I remember the police chief briefing us on how not to stop the large 18-wheelers coming up the very steep Bryant Street with our florescent orange flags at the Mount Loretto crosswalks. The trucks in low gear were being re-routed from the bridge back to highways 61/151. When the trucks reached the crest, we would pull our arms in a down motion and the truckers would blast their air horns which would make us laugh and giggle with joy.
I remember my mother, (Doris) who was an RN and pregnant with her ninth child, going to give tetanus shots to our bakery workers and hundreds of volunteers sandbagging the bakery.
I don’t remember seeing my father, Art. He spent most nights sleeping at the bakery, and if he did come home was gone before we woke. He led a team of heroic and dedicated workers who raised equipment and ingredients off the floor and braced the walls against collapse. They maintained large pumps that kept 7 feet of water mostly out of the sandbagged plant, which weeks prior produced 500,000 packages of baked product per week and wouldn’t get back into full production for many months.
The flood changed Dubuque’s and our family’s baking history.