Regarding the daylight saving time editorial (Page 4A, Nov. 1):
Time zones were established by the railroads to have standards in clock settings across the country.
We should ALL stay on standard time, not DST, so that the sun is at the zenith (directly overhead) at noon, in the center of each time zone. My grandfather, a farmer, did not need to carry a watch. He knew the time by observing the sun, and which way was north.
There are 24 time zones around the earth, each of 15° longitude, or 1,037.56 miles at the equator. The true dividing lines between zones do not always follow eastern or western state boundaries. Many have been arbitrarily shifted to do so. Some split the state. People have adapted.
Whether it’s dark in the morning, or dark in the evening, people do get along fine.