On Friday, Nov. 11, we celebrated Veterans Day to honor and show appreciation for all who served in the U.S. military. General Douglas MacArthur’s famed speech to West Point Cadets in 1962 gives tribute to the American soldier:
“Duty, honor, country: Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be. They are your rallying point to build courage when courage seems to fail, to regain faith when there seems to be little cause for faith, to create hope when hope becomes forlorn.
“(...) And what sort of soldiers are those you are to lead? Are they reliable? Are they brave? Are they capable of victory? Their story is known to all of you. It is the story of the American man-at-arms. My estimate of him was formed on the battlefield many, many years ago, and has never changed. I regarded him then as I regard him now — as one of the world’s noblest figures, not only as one of the finest military characters, but also as one of the most stainless. ....
“He needs no eulogy from me or from any other man. He has written his own history and written it in red on his enemy’s breast. ... He belongs to history as furnishing one of the greatest examples of successful patriotism. He belongs to posterity as the instructor of future generations in the principles of liberty and freedom. He belongs to the present, to us, by his virtues and by his achievements.”
General MacArthur’s words ring true today for our military heroes who have bled and died to keep our country free.
