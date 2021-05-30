With the recent injection of public and private funds, downtown Cascade has witnessed a noticeable uptick in economic activity.
The Cascade City Council could continue the momentum by building the new library in downtown Cascade in the half block from River View Park west to Buchanan Street. In doing this, investment in the downtown district would increase even further and lead to even greater economic activity for years to come.
The challenge for the City of Cascade is not if a new library is built downtown, but how this will be accomplished.