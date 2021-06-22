I love when I read a story in the TH that teaches me a piece of local history I hadn’t known before. That happened recently when I read Michelle London’s story on the stained glass windows at Queen of the Rosary Chapel at Sinsinawa Mound.
The story noted that the chapel and all of its windows had been designed by a Dominican sister, Sister Teresita Kelly, who worked on the project for years. It was a fascinating story about a beautiful chapel space, and it made me want to get back there sometime soon to look at the windows more closely.
The story was the first in an ongoing series that will highlight the stained glass art collection of tri-state-area worship spaces. Around here, when you think about stained glass windows, the mind goes directly to St. Luke’s Methodist Church, home to the fifth-largest collection of Tiffany church windows in the United States and one of the finest religious Tiffany collections in the world. And of course, that will be one on Michelle’s list.
But the beautiful windows that are storytelling works of art are present in all kinds of churches throughout the tri-states. Michelle will check them out and write about a different stained glass collection on the first Saturday of each month.
Finding ‘Hidden History’
You might also have noticed Michelle London’s byline on another series entitled “Hidden History.” A recent installment highlighted the letters of Mathias Brimeyer, an immigrant from Luxembourg who traveled with his family to Dubuque in the early 1860s.
A history buff herself, Michelle has a knack for exploring these tidbits of local history, something we’ve long known TH readers love. Watch for “Hidden History” in the lifestyle section on the second Sunday of each month.
Watch Canfield Hotel fire mini-documentary
Speaking of history, our Flashback Friday feature on June 11 focused on the deadly Canfield Hotel fire of 1946. As an added element, Senior Artist Mike Day teamed up with Paul Kurutsides, our multimedia specialist, to create a six-minute documentary on the blaze that killed 19. The TH photos from that fire are some of the oldest negatives we have in our archive and weave a fascinating depiction of the horrors that event wrought.
Watch the Telegraph Herald documentary story at https://bit.ly/3gwqgRb
Happy birthday to the Manchester Press
We send out our congratulations on 150 years in business for the Manchester Press, first published June 16, 1871, when an annual subscription cost $2 a year.
Since 2015, the Manchester Press has been published by our company, Woodward Communications Inc., and the page design and layout are done right here in our newsroom at 801 Bluff.
A salute to Managing Editor Beth Lutgen and her staff for carrying on the long-standing commitment to quality community journalism. It’s great to see a small-town paper thriving for 150 years.