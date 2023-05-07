As the City of Dubuque wrapped up the process of renaming the former Pyatigorsk Park this past week, there are a few take-aways we can ponder before the next naming opportunity arises.
1) People in Dubuque have strong feelings about park names and will lobby for their choices. The city received more than 100 suggestions when officials asked for input, and support for those submissions was backed up with — in one case — as many as 150 supporters who signed a petition. There were letters to the editor and citizens showing up to public meetings to make their case. This naming things is serious business.
Well, mostly serious.
Recommended for you
2) Anytime you ask the general public to name something, (Blank)-y Mc(Blank)face will always be among the suggestions.
3) Before the city enlists the help of hundreds of residents, local officials should consider whether in fact they really want the public’s help. Because this time around, it’s a little unclear.
In February, citizens weighed in with suggestions, many of local historical note — including Sister Carolyn Farrell, Dubuque’s first female City Council member and only female mayor; Gordon Kilgore, a longtime Dubuque radio broadcaster and local historian; Nathaniel Morgan, a Black man who was among the first settlers in the city and was lynched by a White mob in Dubuque in 1840; Matthew Spautz, a World War I hero; Anna B. Lawther, a notable Iowa leader in the suffrage movement; and WWII veteran Ted Ellsworth, the highest-decorated Dubuque combat soldier since the Civil War.
A pretty lofty group, to be sure.
Then the Parks and Recreation Commission took great pains to winnow the list of 100 to seven contenders that met all the panel’s criteria for park naming. Following that, the commission painstakingly pared the list to three and eventually to a single name that would be passed along to the council for approval. That happened this past week when the council was asked to consider the commission’s recommended name — Jaycee Park.
So after hearing from hundreds of citizens, multiple public meetings and months of internal review, Dubuque City Council members voted to rename the park … something the citizens hadn’t been pushing for and not what the Parks and Rec Commission recommended.
In a 4-3 vote, the parcel at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard formerly called Pyatigorsk Park was renamed to Sister City International Park.
While City Council members David Resnick, Laura Roussell and Katy Wethal supported the commission’s recommendation, Council Members Ric Jones, Danny Sprank and Susan Farber, joined by Mayor Brad Cavanagh, believed that the new name of the park should promote international harmony and cooperation in the same way the original name was intended to do.
That does make some sense. It’s just too bad they didn’t talk about this three months ago. If you ask the public’s opinion, then you should listen to its reply.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.