I just saw a letter to the editor and the young lady was upset with all the investigations going on by Republicans. She seems to have missed the last “almost three years” when the Democrats spent millions of dollars and most of their time trying to find any way they could to impeach their president.
You stated the House passed 200 bills and no help from the Senate. Well, how about when the president got a trade deal with Mexico, the U.S. and Canada that the House sat on for most of a year?
He needs help with the illegals that are in this country. Law enforcement and I.C.E. have refused help when it comes to apprehending them and removing them from our homeland. Democrats want to abolish I.C.E. and have sanctuary cities. Just think of the state of Illinois, it is a sanctuary state and they are just next door.
Vote for who you want, but I’ll vote for America and that is Donald Trump. He works for this country and all its people.