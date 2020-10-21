Father Beck identifies himself as a Catholic priest, a college professor and a scripture scholar. As such, he presents himself as an authority on the faith and morals of the Catholic Church. In his article “Banish the Need or Punish the Deed”, Father Beck undermines the faith of nominal or poorly catechized Catholics by asking “Is this a person from conception, or is it a person from birth?” — a scandalous statement that plants doubt about the reality that abortion is the deliberate taking of human life — a question undisputed by science.
He goes on to assert “… no one is pro-abortion.” I contend that Margaret Sanger, her Planned Parenthood supporters, and a plethora of feminists, actors and politicians who wear their abortion advocacy as a badge of honor would disagree. And I doubt that the many who proudly identify as “abortion activists” would deny that they are promoting abortion for any reason (or no reason at all) at any stage of development … even to prevent care to those infants born alive after a late term abortion.
Contrary to Father Beck’s prioritization of social justice issues, the U.S. Bishops “Priorities at the Polls” (USCCB website) reaffirmed: “the threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself.” And: “People of good will must boldly stand up against this intrinsic evil.”
The right to life undergirds all other rights. We have no rights if we don’t first have life.