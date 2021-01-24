It is exciting to see that Susan Farber, a longtime resident of Dubuque, is offering her skills and expertise to promote our city.
Susan is running for Ward 1 City Council, the area of town where she “grew up” and learned the rules important from kindergarten on to adulthood. After graduating from college, she went overseas to learn new business practices and brought that extra knowledge home to share with her community.
Susan has been active in historical preservation, helping to preserve and protect our downtown neighborhoods. Susan has mentored employees both at her business Magoo’s Pizza and in local organizations, cheerfully helping others to use their talents more fully, to realize the goal of running a successful enterprise.
As well as mentoring, she has served on various boards in the community, including UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and the University of Dubuque.
The 2020 recipient of the Dubuque Community School District “Distinguished Alumni Award,” Susan was honored for promoting the educational success of students in this community.
Aware first hand of the local hardships produced by the pandemic this year, Susan is anxious to put her skills to use yet again in focusing on workplace worker retention, skill development and diversity in our community. This recommendation has not mentioned the fun and cheer Susan brings to any organization.
Early voting is open for the primary now through Feb. 1. After the primary, please be sure to vote in the March 2 special election for Susan Farber for Ward 1.