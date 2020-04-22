Experts have been telling us for years about a possible virus, one we cannot control such as COVID-19.
They are our “experts,” our scientists not fortune tellers; they are not God. The blame is not our experts, it’s the health care industry that’s not designed to handle a pandemic.
These “faint echoes” that Dick Welu refers to in his letter on
April 9 are very real. Words like global climate change have been in the news depending on what books you read and which programs you choose to watch. Easter Sunday is a great example, with temperatures going from 61 degrees, dropping dramatically with snow storms overnight.
I, like many others, am afraid to have this person as our president with a virus that our “experts” are trying to eradicate. Has President Trump done anything for our health industry? Nope. Only laying blame. God bless our experts on the front line that are dying.
Oh yes, Joe Biden is still in the news, and we will be blessed to have a better leader for our country. A leader who will change our health care industry, supply us with proper masks, ventilators and necessary equipment. Seems that the good people of this country have better things to do with their free time such as work the front line, combat this virus, take care of our sick and work to feed their families.
The people need to pray for a better leader in November, a leader who will be prepared for the next catastrophe, whether it be an uncontrollable virus, Russian collusion and don’t forget about the slow destruction of our planet!
I pray every day that our families and our country are safe.