When local law enforcement executed a two-day sting operation last week, arresting 11 men on prostitution charges, the news sent a ripple of surprise throughout the community.
The operation conducted by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, Dubuque Police Department and Iowa State Patrol involved setting up an offer for sexual services on a website frequented by people from the area. Over the course of two days, local authorities said they arrested those who showed up and offered to pay for such an encounter.
Seven of the men were Dubuque County residents. Others were from Jackson County in Iowa and Dane and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
The sting should be eye-opening to area residents. Yes, the prostitution trade is alive and well in the Dubuque area. Yes, trolling websites is a frequent way these encounters are established. Yes, websites selling sexual services also are tied to human trafficking.
Law enforcement officials long have been aware of human trafficking in this area. Infiltrating those circles and saving potential victims can be a difficult code to crack.
Stings like the one held last week send a significant message to anyone going out looking for these services that there is the potential to be caught and arrested. It also sends a message to the community, as these sites also sometimes are conduits for the selling of sexual services of minors, or of people being trafficked, or of both.
Local law enforcement officials monitor websites for messages indicative of sexual exploitation or prostitution. When 11 people are swept up in a two-day sting, that highlights the prevalence of people in the area engaging with similar messages and sites.
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at a Dubuque hotel, offering money for sexual acts, ranging from $75 to $250. Law enforcement officials believe conducting this type of investigation and making the arrests will give local people pause before engaging with similar websites.
The U.S. State Department estimates that nearly 25 million people worldwide are the victims of trafficking today. Though situations vary from rural to big-city circumstances, the power dynamic includes a person coerced to perform sex acts under threat of violence. Data from the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline shows nearly 17,000 victims of human trafficking were identified in the U.S. in 2020.
The Dubuque community has already stepped up to combat human trafficking.
Just last month a local coalition and a University of Dubuque faculty member were recognized for their efforts to stop human trafficking. The Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Kim Hilby, a UD assistant professor of sociology, were among five entities recognized by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office with Outstanding Anti-Trafficking Service Awards.
It was Dubuque area lawmakers — with support from all the area congregations of women religious — who pushed for legislation in 2019 that urged lodging providers to voluntarily undergo training to spot signs of human trafficking. By now, local hotels either have completed or are in the process of completing that voluntary training. Those who completed the training by Jan. 1 are now certified by the state and included on a list as places for public employees to hold events or stay when traveling on government business.
All these efforts culminate to raise awareness about this dangerous web that ensnares vulnerable women and children.
Dubuque city and county law enforcement deserve credit for delving into this issue and trying to disrupt human trafficking in our area.