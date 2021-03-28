White settlers used a “big lie” that the bible justified the sin of slavery. The degradation of slavery still haunts us. Breeding farms produced a cash crop of slaves. Festival-like displays of human auctions and human torture were common. Heinous events occurred in the shadows of courthouses, churches and police stations. Horrible punishment and family separation was considered legal and ethical. A war was fought and emancipation was declared. Then Jim Crow control attempted to negate emancipation.
In 2021, White supremacists continue to promote a “big lie” that skin color determines worth. Radical right-wing people believe that it is still necessary to inflict fear into the souls of Black citizens. They believe that Black people need to “know their place” as the lower caste. Right wing politicians promote voter suppression of Black people so that White privilege can be retained. They promote another “big lie” that rampant voter fraud exists.
God forgives personal and systemic sin. But part of forgiveness requires that individuals and institutions genuinely attempt to change and walk away from sin.
I am privileged to have Black co-workers, Black students and Black friends. I have been blessed to celebrate good times and witness mutual support during tough times.
Let us continue to open our minds, hearts and souls to diverse experiences with God’s wonderful panoply of diverse human beings. Don’t be afraid to enjoy the support of God’s people. We are created to serve and be served. We can do this; we must.