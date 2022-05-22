Now retired, I taught many 20th-century classics across all grade levels in my 37-year tenure as a member of the Hempstead English Department.
Though I had few encounters with students or parents suggesting my choice of materials was inappropriate, I also taught the majority of my years among a vastly different population of students. Yet, there was a time when Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn” was questioned by the parents of a Black student because of the frequent use by Twain of the N-word.
Though I did not teach American literature, I recall that the book was defended as both a classic and “merely” using the language of its time. It remained in the curriculum. I do not believe the school asked the lone student of color how it felt being in that classroom hearing a teacher speaking the N-word.
“The Catcher in the Rye,” “1984,” “Brave New World,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” “Animal Farm,” “The Lord of the Flies” and “The Color Purple,” along with the three novels that a Dubuque Community School District committee proposed for possible removal have all been required reading at Hempstead. These classics share another distinction: all have been questioned and somewhere in the United States all have been banned. Fortunately, for the present, the committee is not seeking to ban any books; rather, it does not want the three named texts required.
The makeup of our schools is profoundly more diverse than when I began in 1972, and I believe discussions must occur regarding how students feel when they hear divisive and painful words spoken; especially by the classroom teacher.
Teachers’ voices are lost in this matter, usurped by voices from across the political and parental spectrums. The left will want texts that cause discomfort because of racial, socioeconomic, ethnic or a myriad of other “pains” removed. The right will object to books with hot topics, including abortion, drugs or LGBTQ issues, and want them removed. Woven throughout will be the feelings of parents and others monitoring every nuance of the debate. The professionals — teachers — entrusted with the task of creating a meaningful curriculum have been paralyzed, helpless against the parental, political and committee tweaking of what the teachers may teach.
Common sense and reason will not counter the movement of eradicating professional control of classroom material. Even more troubling will be the flurry of misinformation soon to appear on social media to further distort effective discussions.
Parents have always had the opportunity to monitor what their children are asked to read, do or watch. In my classes, both literature and film appreciation, I sent reading or film lists home to parents who could then ask for an alternate choice, and it worked well for us all. I’m troubled by a committee that can unilaterally decide for all students.
Though books are not yet being banned, this will change as fractious groups gain headway in our current political climate and challenge school boards unwilling to suggest alternative measures. Students must have the right to read material appropriate for their age, and parents must have the right to monitor what they believe is appropriate for their children and their children alone.
If we ever ban books, we close a credible avenue of intellectual exchange where readers — students — can safely discuss ideas. When small groups decide what is right and good for all, we slink closer to autocratic control, and the individual no longer matters. Teachers must be able to introduce students to powerful, thought-provoking literature and it falls upon all of us to fight for the preservation of our literary and intellectual freedoms.
