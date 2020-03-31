I did one of my favorite interviews I have ever done a couple of months ago, and I’m really excited to share it with you.
Telegraph Herald subscribers are in for a treat this week when we publish “In Their Own Words,” a premium magazine featuring more than 30 of the most interesting people in the tri-states.
We put together this magazine in a unique way: All of the pieces in it are composed not of journalists’ prose, but of each individual subject in their own words — hence the name.
We started out with a newsroom brainstorming session, with all 30-plus journalists in the room throwing out ideas on who to feature. (This, of course, was back in the days when we all gathered in rooms together.) We filled a white board with possible subjects — both specific people and types of people, such as: a group of kindergartners, a couple married for more than 60 years, a tattoo artist. Then we threw out questions we might ask to elicit the most intriguing quotes.
Since it was a bit of a foreign concept to all of us, I volunteered to go first. And I knew exactly who I wanted to do. It was suggestion one of our copy editors tossed out, and I knew as soon as I heard the idea that was who I wanted to interview. “What about Jeff Cremer from Cremer’s meats?”
My nodding acquaintance with Jeff was primarily conversations over the meat counter, picking his brain about the best way to cook a tenderloin. I love to cook, I love grocery stores large and small, and I have roots in the Point and so a soft spot for Cremer’s.
I called Jeff and he agreed to come in and sit down with me for an interview. We sat and talked for an hour about everything from cooking to cast-iron pans to growing up in the Point to losing parents and family legacy. We laughed a lot, and it made for a really engaging conversation. If we do this again, I think the interviews would make excellent podcasts.
I think we’ve got a really interesting slate of subjects in the magazine. To give you an idea, some of the folks we sat down with were:
- Former assistant county attorney and all-around badass Chris Corken;
- Coaches, new parents and game-show winners Justin and Casey Smith;
- Fountain of Youth director and absolute inspiration Caprice Jones;
- Northeast Iowa Community College President Dr. Liang Chee Wee — who you are going to want to have as your life coach;
- Former coach and miracle maker Tom Witry;
- John Schaefer, who at 78 is the oldest student currently enrolled at UW-P (and has an excellent one-liner);
- Multicultural Family Center director Jacqueline Hunter, who serves others in every aspect of her life.
I’m telling you, you’ll be enriched, you’ll be amused and you’ll be moved by these people in their own words. And I can think of no better time to read some uplifting stories from people right here in the tri-states.
I’m grateful to all the community members we featured who were game for this unusual approach, and I’m psyched that we were able to pull it off. Watch for it in Thursday’s TH.