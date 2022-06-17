The two biggest school districts in the TH coverage each are saying goodbye to a longtime leader.
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans departs the district at the end of this month after 10 years in the top seat to become chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency. Rheingans joined the district in 2004 as executive director of human resources before being appointed as superintendent in 2012.
His superintendency saw a decade of building renovations, technological innovations, curriculum discussions and pandemic precautions.
Meanwhile, Rick Colpitts is retiring from his role as superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, a position he’s held for seven years.
Colpitts spent the 10 previous years in the Dubuque Community School District, working as assistant principal and principal at Dubuque Senior High School before serving as the district’s director of human resources from 2012 to 2015.
A superintendent’s work covers a vast array of duties — and in Colpitts’ case, more than 550 square miles.
For both leaders, the challenges and headaches of the role have been myriad as they sought to provide the best public education possible while managing public dollars.
Both Rheingans and Colpitts worked hard to meet the needs of their stakeholders: the students, the families, the teachers and staff, and the taxpayers. A salute to these superintendents for their efforts and best wishes for their future endeavors.
While seeing the vast empty space where the Flexsteel Industries plant once stood in Dubuque’s North End still brings a pang of disappointment, there’s something of a silver lining in a segment of that area potentially going to a good cause.
East Central Intergovernmental Association is working on getting a 16-acre parcel of land donated by Flexsteel to create Heritage Trail access to a wetland area. The parcel is along the trail, adjacent to the former site of the Flexsteel plant at East 32nd and Jackson streets.
The access would provide a way for bikers, hikers, birders and walkers to experience the unique ecology of the wetland area.
While concerns of potential contamination at the site of the former furniture manufacturer linger, here’s hoping any issues can be addressed and the wetlands path can be completed.
If there’s a dad you want to celebrate with this Father’s Day, and he happens to like craft beer, there’s plenty of toasting to be done right here in the tri-state area.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared June as Craft Beer Month in the state. The proclamation states that Iowa has more than 110 breweries, a total that has doubled since 2014.
Not too hard to believe. A decade ago, the tri-state area had just a couple of local breweries. Ten years later, there are more than 20 breweries and taprooms beckoning beer lovers to do a tri-state taste. While it might not be good for the bellies, the gathering spots have provided a boost to local economies and a broadening of the palate for local beer connoisseurs.
Cheers to Craft Beer Month. Let’s celebrate with a local pint.
(0) comments
