Mysteries demand answers. Those whys and wherefores of existence, explained by science or faith, have centered societal attention for millennia.
Why do we love? Why do we die? Where do we come from?
The agents who are empowered to interpret the questions of life, who translate the mysteries, and mediate the unknown have explained life’s enduring questions since the beginning. They clarify meanings.
A scientist tells us about atoms and molecules, peering through the microscope or telescope. A priest acts to gain favor with the great mystery, with God, on others’ behalf.
The priest’s role is storied, with evidence of beads and figurines that are left to communicate meaning and afterlife at man’s first burial sites.
The day he was ordained he went to St. Raphael’s in Dubuque to fill in for vacationing priests. He would be the agent between God and man, an often thankless buy sanctified role, trying to help neighbors, friends and family.
He reminisced about the role and the work.
“We talked about one wedding for years afterwards…”.
Large red lobsters were delivered from Milwaukee for that nuptial. They crawled upon the expanse of lawn in front of the church in Sylvia Switch, near LaMotte.
He referred to the first assignment at St. Raphael.
“The pastor was kind of rough, he didn’t care much for me … and he let it be known.”
After St. Raphael’s he moved to the red brick church on the four lane in Cedar Rapids, St. Matthew’s , filled with small town, working people coming to the city for work. The kind he was raised with as a boy in Dubuque.
He led Mass at St. Matt’s then prepared lessons at breakfast for classes he taught at the high school; afterward, he directed the choir.
“In the old days a man went to a parish right away after the seminary. A usual stay was about six years. I’ve been around for a while.”
The big man was raised on the west side, went to Nativity and graduated from Loras College.
“After ordination my mother gave me her finest china. She said that priests entertain a lot. You should have this, she said. I gave the china to my sister. It was much too nice; my people were poor farmers.”
In his office, a glass cabinet is filled with classical music. Above the cabinet stands a statue of the church at Sylvia Switch. Behind the desk a stained glass window with a green flower. Light streams into the office through the window.
On the wall are drawings. One shows an alley with a series of white, stucco buildings. The other shows a similar alley with a man and a woman and a donkey.
A mural of his family tree hangs nearby; an old paper pressed in a frame is displayed as a reminder of his roots.
“That’s my great-great-great-grandfather’s passport from 1845,” the priest explained. “He came here from a farm in Luxemburg. I visited the house he lived in and all the furniture was still intact.”
Arthritis robs him of movement. He walks flat footed like he’s on the edge of a cliff. He also smiles and laughs authentically, despite the pain.
“The arthritis … it was part of my decision to quit music. I gave my last concert 20 years ago.”
He’d begun piano lessons in fourth grade. He’d traveled to New York to study.
“I had some good reviews over the years … Once, at New Melleray, I gave a concert that was in a national magazine. When the reviewer referred to the music he said, ‘As a matter of fact, the birds’ songs outside the abbey were the best music I heard.’ The monks got a kick out of that.”
He rubbed his hands.
“I like the music of Brahms … music of a heroic nature, there’s resurrection there … There’s something better ahead.”
Staring intently, he added, “Summer is an anniversary of my seminary class. It used to be we’d all get together, some would sleep on the floor, we’d stay up late talking. Now, it’s the motel and we give it up at eight.” He laughed.
The door opens and the secretary says, “Excuse me father, it’s that call from this morning about last rites. She doesn’t think she’ll make it ‘til this afternoon. They’d like to know when you’ll get there.”
The priest stares at the light of the window. “I’ll be there as soon as I can,” he says, and he smiles. Silence comes into the room easily.
His work continues, guiding his parish through life and death, his ancient calling, his role to interpret and provide meaning to the mysteries and landmarks of life.
