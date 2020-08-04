There was a wonderful article in the TH about Mr. Wulfekuhle, the coach. We would be remiss in not discussing Mr. Wulfekuhle, the teacher.
He led you to believe he saw things very black and white. He took hard lines to derive the best debates from his classes. But as time went on, you saw how nuanced and articulate he was.
He debated about anything; the impact of the Mongolian Empire, whether the Cold War ever ended, even the Iowa/Iowa State rivalry. He forced you to come prepared with facts, evidence and rhetoric.
He respected your opinions and treated you as an equal, showing that when he challenged you. He would even occasionally, begrudgingly admit defeat.
He prepared you for college and beyond, teaching you to write a five-paragraph essay with thesis and conclusion, how to hold your ground and conversely, to keep an open mind.
There were things he loathed, like soccer and mobiles as a project, but when your class hung a soccer mobile in his classroom, he acted mad, but you also saw the sardonic smirk.
He was the teacher you came back to visit for the teasing and banter. You wanted his approval even after you left Senior.
He coaxed shy students into participation and lackluster students into excellence. He was patient. He made you want to put in the extra work when it wasn’t cool to care.
It was a blessing to know Mr. Wulfekuhle, the teacher. The Ram Fam lost one of its best.