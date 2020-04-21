I thought it was terribly irresponsible for Wisconsin Republican leadership to force an in-person vote during a pandemic and stay-at-home order. Was this vote really necessary?
To add to the absurdity of it all, there came a picture of Robin Vos, the Republican Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, in full protective gear at a Burlington, Wis., voting site. He stated “everybody is here safe” with “very minimal exposure” adding that there was less exposure than at a grocery store or Walmart. If it was so safe, why the need for all the protective equipment?
Why did they have PPE when a majority of voting sites had very little protective equipment? Was Robin Vos not aware of the severe shortage of these items for use by our front line health care workers? Wouldn’t those PPEs have been put to better use protecting our doctors, nurses, and other health care workers?
I think it is sad that the Wisconsin Republican Party would put people’s lives at risk to push in-person voting all to win a vote.
I am curious to know how some of our local Republican representatives like Travis Tranel and Howard Marklein feel about the necessity of this vote and putting voter safety on the line during a pandemic.
I am sure the next time their names are on the ballot, voters will remember how they answer this question.