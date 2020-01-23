”Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish on its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it is stupid.” — Albert Einstein.
I am a part of the next generation; the generation that will look after Earth and prepare it for the future. I am a part of 24.7% of America’s population under age 18 years old.
Through little to no fault of our own, we are simply not prepared for the role of being an adult in just a few years. The hierarchy of the education system does not allow for the students’ voices to be heard. We feel we cannot make a difference since we are just “kids who aren’t old enough to have an opinion, who don’t understand what they are talking about and who can’t make a change in a system that dates all the way back to 1635 Boston, Mass.”
Although I have grown up in a society that has attempted to mold me into someone that doesn’t know the value of their own voice, I refuse to let it control me. I am writing this for the 24.7% of Americans who may not believe they can change anything and therefore sit back and watch the only life they have crumble.
I am calling for education reform, which I believe you can help me with by writing to our state legislatures, signing petitions, going to meetings and so much more.