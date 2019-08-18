Regarding the Telegraph Herald editorial, “A quiet plot? Van Milligen deserves better” (Aug. 11):
I reached out to Dubuque City Council members and the mayor, sharing my support in keeping our city manager, Mike Van Milligen. Response from some is they are doing due diligence in evaluating his performance, as they should, but the methods appear suspicious as rumors fly.
Why?
I have over three decades of being evaluated, and evaluating employees (military), from young officers to experienced non-commissioned officers, to high-ranking officers who lead our nation today.
One of today’s tools is a 360-degree method, that allows for information to be presented from outside just the evaluee and the evaluators. This brings those who interact daily with the employee into the process.
As one who has worked with and observed Mike Van Milligen regularly since he was hired in the early 1990s, his impact on our city is astounding, highly organized and proven leadership methods, working across public and private entities to success.
As part of a group in the late 1980s researching how to revitalize Dubuque, having a city manager to lead the way was a primary need.
I support keeping Van Milligen as long as possible. He has brought Dubuque to one of the most envied cities in the Midwest, for our financial position, for our growth and for our expected continued growth.
So, while I commend the evaluation, to tweak issues, do not replace what has made Dubuque the success we are today.