Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States has received mixed reviews. This is not surprising given the nationalist direction of his government, hostility toward religious minorities and growing repression of public criticism of the regime.

India continues to purchase oil from Russia, despite an international embargo in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine. Modi himself declines to criticize his neighbor for the military aggression. Despite the shortcomings of the regime in New Delhi, Modi was accorded a state dinner by President Biden and addressed a joint session of Congress.

Recommended for you

Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (Palgrave/Macmillan and NYU Press). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu