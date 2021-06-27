In the middle of the garden, there were two trees. There was the Tree of Life; its fruit was beautiful and appetizing. The man and the woman were free to eat the fruit of that tree.
There was also another tree, the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. The man and woman were not supposed to eat that fruit without God’s blessing. The story tells us that they were sorely tempted to eat it anyway. You know what happened next. They ate the fruit, and then they turned on one another with suspicion and accusations. Their earlier solidarity was wounded by blame and shame.
The story is familiar. It might help us understand something about the deep-seated divisions in our country as we approach Independence Day.
We all know something about good and evil. However, like the man and the woman in the garden, we are often tempted to turn our knowledge into accusations, recriminations and shame. The absence of solidarity is startling in some cases. In late November, I spoke with a woman after a prayer service where we asked God to bless our country with unity in the wake of a divisive general election. She proudly said she had disinherited her son because he voted for the party different from her preference! I was both shocked and disheartened.
These days, many politicians strive for power, and many in the media strive for notoriety by catering to our addiction to outrage and division. I get the impression that we have become a people that not only eats of the fruit of the Tree of Good and Evil, we go to the extreme of breaking branches from that tree and pound each other with them.
I am glad we are a nation that cares passionately about good and evil. But I am put off by the popular slogan, “Speak truth to power.” I imagine a self-righteous speaker stridently assuming a position of moral superiority. The speaker has the truth, the hearer has none. Angry moralizing drives them further apart.
Is there an alternative? The Book of Proverbs (15:4) suggests something that could be lacking, “A soothing tongue is a tree of life, but a perverse tongue breaks the spirit.” Our future might well depend on speaking truth gently and with mercy to friends and family.
The Fourth of July invites us to celebrate abundant life, liberty and happiness. Perhaps for a moment, we can look beyond our political battles and rejoice that the COVID-19 pandemic is loosening its grasp on us. As effective vaccines have become more available, the active cases have dropped by more than 90%.
Many families will be free to gather together again after many months. The economy is roaring back, raising our hopes for future happiness.
At colleges and universities, we pride ourselves in helping students to become critical thinkers. We must also help students learn the delicate art of sharing their insights mercifully, avoiding unnecessary provocation. When we encourage students to eat from the tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil, we should also encourage them to feast from the Tree of Life.
The man and the woman lived in a garden with two trees at the center. Like them, on Independence Day, we can imagine ourselves in a park with a two trees. We can choose to sit and argue with others under the Tree of Moralism. Or, we can spread a picnic of kindness under a Tree of Mercy.
Choose mercy! Choose life!