“Black lives matter!” Why aren’t the protesters shouting “ALL lives matter?” African-American, Caucasian, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, all immigrants, the unborn — not only in this country, but in every country. We are all created by the same Maker, with both the human and the divine woven into us. Even if we don’t all have the same advantages at birth, we all have the same potential for positive contributions — big or small — to our communities.
If the protesters, both peaceful and violent, would harness the energy used in these protests and funnel it into positive action to make their own communities stronger, more tolerant and inclusive, can you just imagine what our world would then look like?
“All lives matter!” should be our chant.