I’ve been excited for the launch of each of our TH books of vintage photos, but the newest one is definitely my favorite.
The latest Telegraph Herald vintage photo book, “The ’70s, Volume 1: 1970-74,” covers a time frame I actually remember, and wow, did this book bring back memories. I even recognized some pictures of my classmates in this book, as little kids in Cub Scouts and at home in neighborhood costume parades.
The photo below brought me back to an early memory. I loved the “Mr. Lucky’s Cable Kids Club” show, even though as an adult, now his name seems a little creepy to me. But as a kid, it was pretty great — the small-town Dubuque version of a show just for kids, like Chicago’s renowned “Bozo Circus.”
Dubuque got its one and only television station in 1970 — KDUB. Mr. Lucky was a pretty low-rent version of a kids show, but we loved it anyway. It ran in black and white, not “in living color” like Bozo. Once my mom took my brother and me to be on the Mr. Lucky show. I’m sure that was the most exciting event of my 5-year-old life, because I remember it so well. I even remember what I wore (my favorite green dress with white Scottie dogs on it).
The kids on the show sat in a tiny set of bleachers behind
Mr. Lucky as he preformed a few tricks and made balloon animals in between introducing cartoon segments. When he twisted one into a balloon dog, he handed it to me, because of the dogs on my dress. I was thrilled.
Then Mr. Lucky asked if anyone had a riddle. For some reason, we were big on riddles in the ’70s. Even Dixie cups had riddles on the bottom. By the way, when our new house in 1971 had Dixie cup dispensers in both bathrooms, I thought I had died and gone to heaven.
Anyway, I raised my hand to tell my riddle, which I had been practicing for just such an occasion. When he held the microphone in front of my face, I got nervous and blurted out the riddle and the answer all at once. “How does a witch tell time? With a witch watch.”
I guess witch watch was supposed to be a pun on wristwatch, which is what we commonly called watches then (not to be confused with elbow watches, I guess). But I didn’t even get the pun until years later.
Mr. Lucky wasn’t really all that great at understanding kids. After I rattled off the riddle and answer, Mr. Lucky said, “I don’t know, how does a witch tell time with a witch watch?”
To which I sat staring at the camera like Cindy on “The Brady Bunch” when she goes on that quiz show.
So I just said again, “With a witch watch.” Mr. Lucky fake laughed heartily, and I was devastated to have botched my joke on live television.
On the way home, my brother said that dogs liked to ride with their heads out the window, so he held my balloon dog out the window. And of course, it blew away.
I started crying and Brian tried to comfort me. “Don’t worry Amy, dogs always find their way back home.”
If you remember the ’70s at all, this book will spark memories for you, too. We’ve also been having fun soliciting readers’ help in identifying photos we found without accompanying information. This one of Mr. Lucky is an example. Though you can find a bit of information about the old program, we haven’t been able to verify who Mr. Lucky actually was. If you’ve got the answer, let me know. And be sure to order your book today.