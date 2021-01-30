I went to the curbside and was left in a funk.
It seems my TH had substantially shrunk.
To my surprise and my dismay,
the Telegraph Herald came out smaller that day!
How will I learn and so become wiser,
my paper the size of Dubuque Advertiser?
Something new and much different I came to figure.
The TH is smaller, but the ads seem much bigger!
There was one good thing that became quite apparent:
At least the paper today was not completely transparent.
It is truly impressive but since I need a rhyme,
one can actually now read one side at a time.
After reading and seeing all the content was there:
The obits, the sports and the current affairs.
The classifieds and all the features in view,
I decided to keep the TH coming, won’t you?
But the following Monday was a thing to astound.
The paper that day was nowhere to be found.
I looked in the tube and the mailbox too. I looked on the driveway and on the front stoop.
I looked on the sidewalk and then got the scoop:
My neighbor yelled over: “Get it online.”
I grumbled to myself and then told myself: “fine.”
So to my laptop computer I went in a hurry.
I opened it up and hit the keys in a flurry.
I punched all the letters and numbers with zeal.
I put in my password and the progress was real.
I found the website and was cruising along …
then the WI-FI went down and my day went all wrong.
So, on that Monday with nothing to read,
I chose to spend time alone with my thoughts, yes indeed.
The newspaper world’s changing like all things around,
like lots of things changing all over town.
I missed the comics that day and thus my daily knee slapper.
Dare I ask what I’ll use for Monday’s fish wrapper?