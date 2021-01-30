I went to the curbside and was left in a funk.

It seems my TH had substantially shrunk.

To my surprise and my dismay,

the Telegraph Herald came out smaller that day!

How will I learn and so become wiser,

my paper the size of Dubuque Advertiser?

Something new and much different I came to figure.

The TH is smaller, but the ads seem much bigger!

There was one good thing that became quite apparent:

At least the paper today was not completely transparent.

It is truly impressive but since I need a rhyme,

one can actually now read one side at a time.

After reading and seeing all the content was there:

The obits, the sports and the current affairs.

The classifieds and all the features in view,

I decided to keep the TH coming, won’t you?

But the following Monday was a thing to astound.

The paper that day was nowhere to be found.

I looked in the tube and the mailbox too. I looked on the driveway and on the front stoop.

I looked on the sidewalk and then got the scoop:

My neighbor yelled over: “Get it online.”

I grumbled to myself and then told myself: “fine.”

So to my laptop computer I went in a hurry.

I opened it up and hit the keys in a flurry.

I punched all the letters and numbers with zeal.

I put in my password and the progress was real.

I found the website and was cruising along …

then the WI-FI went down and my day went all wrong.

So, on that Monday with nothing to read,

I chose to spend time alone with my thoughts, yes indeed.

The newspaper world’s changing like all things around,

like lots of things changing all over town.

I missed the comics that day and thus my daily knee slapper.

Dare I ask what I’ll use for Monday’s fish wrapper?

Jeff Theis is a native and lifelong Dubuquer who is president and CEO of ProPulse, in Peosta, a Schieffer Co. He resides in Key West with his wife Vickie. In his spare time he practices sarcasm and

cynicism twisted with a little tongue in cheek.

