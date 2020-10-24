For four years, the mainstream media joyfully published fabricated lies spewed forth on the Russian collusion hoax perpetrated by the Clintons and Democrats to take down President Trump, yet none have printed anything of substance detailing the well documented crimes and collusion of Joe Biden through the dealings of his son in Ukraine and China. Now social media has censored the distribution of fact.
How did the Biden income go from $396,456 in 2016 to $16,596,979 the following year? (Biden’s tax returns released by his campaign). The answer is in the emails on the laptop that has been firmly established as that of Hunter Biden. And, I believe we’ve seen only the tip of the iceberg. Feinstein, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and dozens of others have grown wealthy with similar under-the-table deals for decades.
Once American media questioned all politicians fairly. Today, the media acts as a division of the Democrat Party. What is presented as news is packed with pointed views.
Voters have a clear choice on Nov. 3. “The American Dream” for all, or the further descent of our country into a socialist hell where corrupt government officials grow rich while taxing “we the people” into poverty. Republicans have a roster of excellent local, state and national candidates. Vote for a brighter future — not for the darkness of deceit.