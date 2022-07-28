On July 22, warring nations Russia and Ukraine, along with Turkey and the United Nations, signed an important agreement to allow grain exports to resume from Ukraine. Moscow had blocked the shipments. Turkey announced the agreement on July 21.

Turkey remains a bulwark against Islamic extremism, and traditionally a reliable ally of the United States, both within and well beyond the North Atlantic Treaty organization (NATO). Turkish culture emphasizes warrior prowess, and here national success historically is notable.

Cyr is the author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Email: arthuri.cyr@gmail.com.

