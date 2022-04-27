Breakfast cereals, especially those marketed to children, often contain large amounts of sugar. An Environmental Working Group study found that children’s cereal has, on average, over 40% more sugar than cereal marketed to adults. A single serving of the most sugary products can exceed 60% of the maximum daily amount recommended by health authorities.
BHA and BHT are added to well-known brands such as Cap’n Crunch, Apple Jacks, and Froot Loops to prolong their shelf life. The additives have been shown to cause hormone disruption, harm the reproductive system and potentially increase risk of cancer.
A diet high in ultra-processed food is linked to an increased risk of depression, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.
Added micronutrients like vitamin A, zinc and niacin in a cereal might be a draw. But too much of a good thing can be harmful: A 2014 study shows nearly half of all children ages 2 to 8 consume more than the “tolerable upper intake levels” for vitamin A, zinc and niacin. Overconsumption can lead to health problems like brittle nails, hair loss, anemia and suppressed immune function.
Food dyes are also frequently found in cereals. For instance, Red 40 — shown to cause behavioral problems in children — can be found in Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Lucky Charms.
Do two things: read your nutrition label when buying cereals and contact your legislator for a law forbidding these ingredients or supply them within safe limits.
Belcastro taught on the secondary and college level for more than 50 years. He is a member of World Beyond War, an anti-war organization