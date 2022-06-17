The murder of 21 individuals, mostly children, in Uvalde, Texas, is indeed tragic. It was the work of a severely mentally-deranged individual, not by a legitimate gun owner whose rights are guaranteed by the Second Amendment. Few criminals convicted of firearm offenses obtained their guns from licensed dealers. Changing the law from 18 to 21 will have little effect on the 40 million AR-15s in circulation. At 18, a man may be asked to give his life for his country and is considered an adult. Wisconsin has no minimum age for hunting, and a 14-year-old may hunt by himself with any legal long gun or at 18 with a pistol. Any gun or knife used in an assault automatically becomes an “assault weapon.”
We hear outcries for more gun control. Last year, 43,000 people were killed in automobile accidents — no outcries to outlaw automobiles! Waukesha saw six people killed and over 50 injured by an SUV — no outcries to outlaw SUVs! About half of the automobile fatalities are the result of alcohol. The 18th Amendment outlawed beverage alcohol; it took 13 years and thousands of deaths to realize the mistake of tampering with the United States Constitution. Remember — it takes three-fourths of the states to ratify an amendment. Repealing the Second Amendment will never happen!
