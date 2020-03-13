COVID-19 – coronavirus – is here.
The collective resources of the country — government, health institutions, travel industry, information and communication networks, educational institutions — are uniting to stop its spread.
Obviously none of us would object to efforts to contain something so potentially dangerous, with the safety of ourselves, our children, our loved ones, our fellow citizens at risk.
Would we tolerate our government refusing to allocate funds to track and measure its impact?
Here’s a hypothetical: Would we support people who decline treatment for this virus, who defy quarantine requirements, and openly wander around in our midst?
Could you imagine a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to carry this virus, and to move around freely, despite its obvious danger, knowing the risk to hundreds, probably thousands, of us?
What kind of nation would allow such a thing?
Oh ... wait a minute ...
Uhh. Yeah. We already have something like that.
“From my cold, dead hands.”
Never mind.