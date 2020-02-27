Now that we are going to have a vote on Sept. 8, for the Five Flags project, I strongly urge a no vote. I think the increases will be more than the $111 per year additional tax burden on the $146,000 assessed value. Also, I feel Five Flags will never be self-supporting and will always be a burden on the property taxpayer.
I believe Mr. Buol is wrong if he thinks people will come to Dubuque to work just because we have a new event center. A better solution, if the existing Five Flags cannot be sold to a private firm or individual is to tear it down and build in its place the 500 capacity parking ramp our city leaders were coerced into agreeing to build.