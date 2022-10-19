A recent poll in the state of Iowa shows Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in the closest race the senator has seen in more than 40 years in the Senate. His lead over Democrat Mike Franken has narrowed to 3 percentage points with less than a month until Election Day, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

It appears the Iowa electorate’s longtime support for Grassley has waned, much like that of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

