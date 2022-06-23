There is plenty of misinformation disseminating about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.
On January 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court decriminalized abortion. In the Roe v. Wade ruling, coupled with Doe v. Bolton, abortion became legal in all 50 states for any reason or no reason.
Pro-lifers have worked tirelessly for nearly 50 years to overturn this ruling. We have done so by educating about the dangers of abortion and by offering women in crisis pregnancies real assistance. We have walked with them throughout their pregnancies assisting with all prenatal care necessary. We have offered them safe, beautiful homes in which to reside. After the birth of their children, these women, and their babies, are offered tangible assistance with all their needs, such as financial, medical and educational support, diapers, formula, clothing, housing and more.
If Roe is completely overturned, it will simply allow each state to define their own abortion laws. It will not, unfortunately, stop all abortions. It will not prosecute women who seek abortions. Physicians will continue prenatal care. If a mother, sadly, miscarriages, of course the doctors will assist, as always!
I repeat: The reversal of Roe will have only the effect of permitting states to protect their children and save millions of lives. States can then determine their own abortion policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.