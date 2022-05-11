State lawmakers are burning the midnight oil in Des Moines, still grappling over key issues as this year’s legislative session goes into overtime.
At the top of the list of unsettled business is Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priority legislation, the Student First Scholarship fund, which would siphon off public dollars for use in private schools. It topped Reynolds’ to-do list last year, though legislators balked at the timing as schools still were reeling from the pandemic, the learning loss it brought about and a decline in enrollment, which is how state aid is calculated.
Now, it’s back, albeit slightly restructured, and it still feels like a bad idea.
The fact that Republicans hold an overwhelming advantage in the triumvirate of Senate, House of Representatives and governor’s office and still can’t get this legislation passed is a testament to just how many Iowans have mixed feelings about it — or worse. In fact, a March Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed the proposal losing ground over a poll last year with 52% of Iowans opposing the plan and 41% favoring it.
The measure, which could provide $5,300 for as many as 10,000 students per year in the name of school choice, passed the Senate in March. But the House has found no agreement on it.
Perhaps it is the issue’s unpopularity that prompted Reynolds to hold a closed-door meeting in Marion with a select group of parents and public officials to discuss it. The meeting with Linn-Mar Community School District parents, which didn’t show up on Reynolds’ public schedule and was closed to the media, was used to tout the plan to parents who had objected to a series of policies for transgender students recently passed by the Linn-Mar Community School Board. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson also attended.
The Student First Scholarship fund needs much more discussion in the light of day, and lawmakers are right to scrutinize the issue. Not only would such a program not solve the problem it is intended to fix, but it would create new ones.
The proposal would allow certain students in public schools to use taxpayer money to shift to a private school. Eligible students would include kids from households with an annual income of up to 400% of the federal poverty guidelines — which is $111,000 for a family of four — and students on an individualized education program, or IEP.
Last year’s proposal would have restricted qualification to students in schools designated as struggling.
The scholarships this year would pull 70% of the per-pupil funding that the student’s public school typically would receive, or about $5,360 per student. The remaining 30% would be funneled into a different fund and redistributed to school districts with an enrollment of less than 500 students.
So for bigger districts — like the Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts — students who opt to switch to a private school would take their per-pupil allotment with them, diverting money away from already-underfunded public schools.
Meanwhile, research shows that this sort of choice option (read “voucher”) does little to lift up low-income students. Extensive research on school choice programs in Milwaukee and Washington, D.C., show no statistically significant difference in the performance of students in targeted groups.
As state officials engage in debating the measure, they must bear in mind one of the founding principles of democracy: taxpayer dollars support public, not private, schools.
Iowa lawmakers should consider an approach other than Reynolds’ “student first” scholarship fund. Providing earmarked funding to strengthen the ability of the state’s struggling schools to retain teachers and reduce class sizes could help all the students who attend there, not just a handful who opt to leave.