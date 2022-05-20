A big shoutout to tri-state-area restaurants making the effort to use local foods on their menus — and to the farmers who supply them.
The front page of Sunday’s TH carried an in-depth article by reporter Ben Fisher examining the extra efforts of area restaurateurs who use foods raised locally. Consumer interest in purchasing locally sourced food has soared in recent years, but using such foods is not without its challenges.
The current national food system in the U.S. is based on giant companies shipping produce from places such as California and Arizona with very long growing seasons, to grocery stores and distribution centers. Some 50% of U.S. produce comes from California. Participating distributors serve as cheap, year-round suppliers for restaurants looking for the greatest profit or to charge the lowest price.
Smaller, local food systems trying to compete with that is a massive undertaking.
Data shows that local economies benefit far more from transitioning to local food relationships, however. Buying locally grown goods versus purchasing from a large distributor means keeping those dollars in the local economy.
It’s great to see local food playing a more prominent role in restaurants in our communities.
As expected, an increase this month in wages offered to lifeguards for the City of Dubuque’s swimming pools wasn’t enough of an incentive to draw a stable of applicants. While more applications came in following the increased wages, the change wasn’t significant, and plans to open just one of Dubuque’s two municipal pools this summer are now set. Flora Pool will be the lone facility in operation this summer.
It’s still disappointing.
On a positive note, the city has established Jule bus routes to shuttle kids from the Sutton Pool area, as well as other neighborhoods, to Flora for summer swimming. That’s a decent solution to a challenging problem that can’t be resolved for the upcoming swim season.
City officials should commit now to having both pools open for the summer of 2023 and put a plan of action in place to ensure that happens.
Dubuque prides itself on the amenities it has to offer, particularly to young professionals and young families. There’s no better amenity for a child than a beautiful swimming pool on a hot summer day.
For three years in a row now, the city hasn’t had both pools fully operational. Let’s resolve to make 2022 the last time that happens.
Changes to Iowa’s voting laws aren’t making it any easier for citizens to cast a ballot, so those who plan to vote in the June 7 primary should be mindful of some new protocols.
Dubuque County voters have a new location for early voting ahead of the primary, and the deadline for voter registration is fast approaching.
The registration deadline for the primary is 5 p.m. Monday, May 23, and so is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. Request forms are available online at https://bit.ly/3wmx7EB or by calling 563-589-4457.
The former elections annex on Locust Street doesn’t comply with new law prohibiting satellite voting locations, so early voting now is available at the Old Jail adjacent to the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave. Early voting for people with disabilities will be available in the auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the courthouse.
Additionally, voters are required to show identification. Acceptable forms of identification are an Iowa driver’s license, an Iowa nonoperator’s identification, a U.S. passport, a military identification, a veteran’s identification or a voter identification PIN card. Voter identification PIN cards can be requested by calling 563-589-4457.
County, state and federal level seats will be on the ballot, so Iowans should do their civic duty, get registered and get informed.
