Many teachers and former students enjoyed reading the special feature in the Telegraph Herald, June 7, of the St. Anthony and Holy Ghost schools.
Some added information: From 1897 until 1997, 259 Sisters of St. Francis served at Holy Ghost School and Parish. These dedicated and devoted women were the classroom teachers, sacristans for the church, directors of liturgical music and coordinators of sacramental preparation. Several have served since in pastoral ministry positions and recently, one has taught English Language Learners.
The spirit of their generosity lives on.