The same critical issues creating challenges in Dubuque and the tri-state area pose similar obstacles across the state of Iowa.
While a workforce shortage might be the biggest issue the state faces, with ripple effects across communities large and small, a lack of affordable housing and needed child care options compound the problem.
Together, these three issues have created the perfect storm, having a detrimental impact on businesses, institutions and families.
Leaders in Dubuque — from the city, the county, economic development officials, the chamber of commerce, elected officials — all are working together to try to drum up solutions that could pave the way for more affordable housing and child care to help address the workforce shortage.
That’s the way we should approach this: leave no stone unturned, find opportunities, and seek solutions.
Unfortunately, that isn’t the mindset Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is bringing to combat these challenges.
According to reporting by the Des Moines Register, state leaders do not plan to distribute money from Congress that the state hasn’t yet spent on rental assistance or affordable housing, meaning $89 million meant for Iowa likely will be returned to the U.S. Treasury for use in other states. The Iowa Finance Authority declined to say why the state refused to try to reallocate the money.
This comes at a time when Iowans are struggling with the high cost of fuel and food, high interest rates and housing costs, as well as a growing number of rental evictions and increasing homelessness.
Of the state’s $149 million allotment, it has used $59.6 million. If not drawn down by the state by Dec. 31, the remaining $89 million will be recaptured by other states.
We don’t want to spend $89 million on rental assistance and affordable housing? We’re content to let other states absorb Iowa’s share?
Then came last week’s reporting by Iowa Capital Dispatch that the governor deliberately turned down $30 million in federal aid specifically to address child care. The funds required a local match of 10% to draw down the money, and Reynolds opted not to pursue the grant.
We couldn’t tap into the state’s $1.9 billion surplus for $3 million in order to capture $30 million in federal dollars? What sense does this make?
Iowans just gave Reynolds four more years in the governor’s mansion, but residents should demand better from her. When federal dollars are available to address two — and ultimately three given the impact of affordable housing and child care on workforce — of the biggest problems the state is facing, a true leader would work hard to make sure those dollars are well spent right here in Iowa.
To take a pass on millions of dollars earmarked for addressing these issues in Iowa is a complete failure of governance.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board
